Mizuho Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Mizuho restated their neutral rating on shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $68.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FTNT. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Fortinet from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Fortinet from $93.00 to $84.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Capital One Financial started coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday. They set an overweight rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Fortinet from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $73.10.

Fortinet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $61.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $47.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.88, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. Fortinet has a 1-year low of $42.61 and a 1-year high of $81.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 698.28% and a net margin of 21.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

In other Fortinet news, Director William H. Neukom bought 552 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.28 per share, with a total value of $34,930.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 291,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,449,347.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Fortinet news, Director William H. Neukom bought 552 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.28 per share, with a total value of $34,930.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 291,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,449,347.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total value of $535,759.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,830,689.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,218 shares of company stock valued at $4,429,412 over the last ninety days. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortinet

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Fortinet during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Westshore Wealth LLC bought a new position in Fortinet during the second quarter valued at $265,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Fortinet during the second quarter valued at $1,694,000. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Fortinet by 15.7% during the second quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 20,120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares during the period. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. bought a new position in Fortinet during the second quarter valued at $1,628,000. 65.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Featured Articles

