Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF) Short Interest Update

Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 785,300 shares, a drop of 37.3% from the August 15th total of 1,251,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7,853.0 days.

Moncler Price Performance

MONRF stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.06. The company had a trading volume of 140 shares, compared to its average volume of 642. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.64. Moncler has a fifty-two week low of $40.44 and a fifty-two week high of $74.55.

About Moncler

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler and Stone Island brand names. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses and eyeglasses under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

