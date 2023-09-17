Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday. They set an outperform rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $77.63.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of MDLZ opened at $71.94 on Wednesday. Mondelez International has a 12 month low of $54.72 and a 12 month high of $78.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Mondelez International will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.29%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mondelez International

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Mondelez International by 91,843.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 25,669,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,355,000 after buying an additional 25,641,874 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 116,165.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,389,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,884,000 after buying an additional 23,368,990 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $981,319,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Mondelez International by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,603,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,349,000 after buying an additional 4,685,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Mondelez International by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,305,000 after buying an additional 4,663,166 shares in the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

