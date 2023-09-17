Mondi (LON:MNDI) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,286.94

Mondi plc (LON:MNDI – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,286.94 ($16.10) and traded as high as GBX 1,342.50 ($16.80). Mondi shares last traded at GBX 1,337 ($16.73), with a volume of 3,339,278 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MNDI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,650 ($20.65) price objective on shares of Mondi in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley restated a “top pick” rating on shares of Mondi in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Mondi to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 1,606 ($20.10) to GBX 1,355 ($16.96) in a research report on Thursday, July 6th.

Mondi Trading Up 1.4 %

Mondi Cuts Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.83, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,297.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,286.17. The company has a market cap of £6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 990.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of €0.23 ($0.25) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. Mondi’s payout ratio is 4,666.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Mike Powell bought 22 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,312 ($16.42) per share, with a total value of £288.64 ($361.21). 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mondi Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Personal Care Components, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; functional films; corrugated solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty kraft and sack kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

Further Reading

