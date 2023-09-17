Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK) Receives $7.83 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.83.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Montauk Renewables in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on Montauk Renewables from $7.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th.

Montauk Renewables Stock Down 0.9 %

Montauk Renewables stock opened at $9.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Montauk Renewables has a 12 month low of $5.46 and a 12 month high of $19.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.01 and a beta of -0.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.97.

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $53.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.14 million. Montauk Renewables had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 8.08%. Equities analysts predict that Montauk Renewables will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Montauk Renewables

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNTK. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Montauk Renewables in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in Montauk Renewables by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 33,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 13,411 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Montauk Renewables during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Montauk Renewables by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 156,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Montauk Renewables by 68.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 14,287 shares in the last quarter. 16.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Montauk Renewables

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. It operates in two segments, Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

