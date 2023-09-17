Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Decreases Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. reduced its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 34.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,857 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,484 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 73.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ABT. Mizuho boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Wolfe Research raised Abbott Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.82.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 0.9 %

Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.74. The company had a trading volume of 8,303,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,914,443. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.21. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $93.25 and a 12 month high of $115.83. The company has a market capitalization of $176.56 billion, a PE ratio of 34.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.68.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 12.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $5,688,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,775,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,759,948.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $5,688,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,775,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,759,948.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $1,092,312.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,829,785.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Stories

