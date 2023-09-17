Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Has $1.75 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for 0.8% of Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFAV. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 15.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,958,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,292 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,363,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,193,000 after purchasing an additional 434,479 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,797,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,907,000 after purchasing an additional 224,180 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 18.1% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,546,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,266,000 after purchasing an additional 389,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $149,497,000.

EFAV stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.46. 515,529 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $64.68 and a twelve month high of $76.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60.

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

