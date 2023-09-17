Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,551 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,619 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up 3.5% of Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $7,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 112,899.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 291,847,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,633,215,000 after acquiring an additional 291,588,855 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 292.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,753,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,090,000 after buying an additional 28,137,228 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,398,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,049,000 after buying an additional 868,250 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,713,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,512,000 after buying an additional 45,331 shares during the period. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,206,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,394,000 after buying an additional 48,659 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEU stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.01. The stock had a trading volume of 3,888,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,418,370. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $43.06 and a 12-month high of $56.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.95.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

