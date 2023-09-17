Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 814 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BND. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 190,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,148,000 after buying an additional 7,851 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 123.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 12,045 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 37.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after buying an additional 10,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,169,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,993,000 after buying an additional 697,937 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BND traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,946,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,148,927. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $69.09 and a 12 month high of $74.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.63.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.1957 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

