Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,428.6% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of IJH traded down $2.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $256.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,998,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,724. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $217.39 and a 52-week high of $273.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $264.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $254.33.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

