Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Reduces Position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 98,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,223 shares during the quarter. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $4,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 348.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 37.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $93,000.

Get Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF alerts:

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:OMFL traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500,453 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.68.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.206 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.