Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Reduces Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 805 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VYM. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,808,000 after buying an additional 12,223 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 56.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $107.77. The stock had a trading volume of 801,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,563,432. The firm has a market cap of $49.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.85. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $94.59 and a 52-week high of $113.78.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

