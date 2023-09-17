Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Sells 508 Shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the quarter. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $2,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 193,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794 shares during the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,035,000. Apella Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,486,000. Finally, Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter.

BATS ESGV traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.01. The stock had a trading volume of 149,456 shares. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.99.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th will be issued a $0.2621 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th.

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

