Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Sells 8,917 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 169,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,917 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises about 4.2% of Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $8,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 225,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,288,000 after purchasing an additional 23,963 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 12,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares during the period. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.62. 1,140,678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,753,696. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $43.67 and a 12 month high of $53.55.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

