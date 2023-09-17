Moonbeam (GLMR) Market Cap Tops $123.67 Million

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 17th. Moonbeam has a total market capitalization of $123.67 million and $1.34 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Moonbeam has traded down 6.4% against the dollar. One Moonbeam coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000631 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Moonbeam alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00034796 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00026856 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00011214 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000193 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004203 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0961 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002431 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003297 BTC.

Moonbeam Coin Profile

GLMR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,084,757,293 coins and its circulating supply is 736,636,462 coins. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Moonbeam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonbeam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.