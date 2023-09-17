Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 766,700 shares, a decrease of 17.5% from the August 15th total of 928,800 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 277,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Motorcar Parts of America in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Motorcar Parts of America Stock Performance

Shares of Motorcar Parts of America stock opened at $7.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.29. The company has a market capitalization of $145.98 million, a PE ratio of -25.69 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Motorcar Parts of America has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $19.93.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The auto parts company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $159.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.20 million. Motorcar Parts of America had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. As a group, analysts expect that Motorcar Parts of America will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Motorcar Parts of America

In other news, Director Joseph Edwin Ferguson acquired 3,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.70 per share, with a total value of $25,001.90. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,502.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Joseph Edwin Ferguson purchased 3,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.70 per share, for a total transaction of $25,001.90. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 21,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,502.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bison Capital Partners Vi-A, L purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Motorcar Parts of America

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MPAA. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America during the 2nd quarter worth $317,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America during the 2nd quarter worth $130,000. Tieton Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,040,899 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,057,000 after buying an additional 461,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 940.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 101,734 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 91,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Motorcar Parts of America Company Profile

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts in the United States. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; and brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, brake rotors, brake pads, and brake master cylinders.

Featured Articles

