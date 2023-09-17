Mr Price Group (OTCMKTS:MRPLY) Trading Down 3.7%

Mr Price Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MRPLY – Get Free Report) was down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.68 and last traded at $6.68. Approximately 3,848 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 27,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.94.

Mr Price Group Trading Down 3.7 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.74 and its 200-day moving average is $7.68.

Mr Price Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th were issued a $0.1705 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. This is a boost from Mr Price Group’s previous dividend of $0.15. Mr Price Group’s payout ratio is 44.80%.

About Mr Price Group

Mr Price Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fashion retailer serving women, men, and children in South Africa and internationally. The company operates through Apparel, Home, Financial Services, and Telecoms segments. It offers clothing, underwear, footwear, cosmetics, babywear, school wear, and accessories; furniture and kids merchandise; sporting, outdoor, and fitness products comprising footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories; women's smart and casual fashion and intimate wear; and home textile and decor products for bedroom, living-room, bathroom, kitchen, and dining-room.

