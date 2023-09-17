MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) Rating Reiterated by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus restated their buy rating on shares of MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $196.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on MSA Safety from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on MSA Safety in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a buy rating on the stock. TheStreet raised MSA Safety from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, William Blair raised MSA Safety from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MSA Safety has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $183.00.

Get MSA Safety alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on MSA Safety

MSA Safety Trading Down 1.2 %

MSA stock opened at $172.38 on Wednesday. MSA Safety has a 1-year low of $108.75 and a 1-year high of $185.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 538.69 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.19.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $447.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.14 million. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 30.28% and a net margin of 0.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that MSA Safety will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSA Safety Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 587.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at MSA Safety

In other MSA Safety news, Director Rebecca B. Roberts sold 500 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.65, for a total value of $91,325.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,574 shares in the company, valued at $1,748,691.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other MSA Safety news, VP Bob Willem Leenen sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $223,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,893. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rebecca B. Roberts sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.65, for a total value of $91,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,748,691.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,922 shares of company stock worth $345,660 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MSA Safety

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in MSA Safety in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in MSA Safety by 42.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in MSA Safety by 71.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in MSA Safety in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MSA Safety by 398.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

About MSA Safety

(Get Free Report)

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and software that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.