Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400,000 shares, a decrease of 17.9% from the August 15th total of 5,360,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MUR shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on Murphy Oil from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Murphy Oil from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Murphy Oil from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Murphy Oil from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.90.

Insider Transactions at Murphy Oil

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Murphy Oil

In other news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total transaction of $4,330,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,499,831 shares in the company, valued at $64,942,682.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total transaction of $4,330,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,499,831 shares in the company, valued at $64,942,682.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP John B. Gardner sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total value of $429,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,490.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 5.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MUR. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Murphy Oil by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,022,597 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $766,865,000 after buying an additional 1,758,945 shares during the last quarter. Aventail Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,608,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Murphy Oil by 150.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,153,047 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $92,603,000 after buying an additional 1,293,865 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Murphy Oil by 188.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,706,907 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $73,414,000 after buying an additional 1,115,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,711,000. Institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE:MUR opened at $45.26 on Friday. Murphy Oil has a fifty-two week low of $31.90 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 2.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.34.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 25.86%. The business had revenue of $814.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $779.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. Murphy Oil’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Murphy Oil will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Murphy Oil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.03%.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

