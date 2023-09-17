Nano Price Tops $0.61 on Major Exchanges (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 17th. One Nano coin can now be purchased for $0.61 or 0.00002301 BTC on popular exchanges. Nano has a total market capitalization of $81.56 million and approximately $756,939.21 worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Nano has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26,601.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.23 or 0.00241439 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $212.62 or 0.00799261 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00013869 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $145.78 or 0.00548003 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00058354 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000047 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.16 or 0.00117124 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano (CRYPTO:XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.

*The official Nano ticker is “XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. *”

Nano Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

