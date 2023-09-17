Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC) Short Interest Down 37.7% in August

Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decrease of 37.7% from the August 15th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Natural Health Trends Stock Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ:NHTC opened at $5.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.41. Natural Health Trends has a 52 week low of $3.27 and a 52 week high of $7.04. The stock has a market cap of $62.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 270.14 and a beta of 0.79.

Get Natural Health Trends alerts:

Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.51 million for the quarter. Natural Health Trends had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 0.56%.

Natural Health Trends Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.81%. Natural Health Trends’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4,002.00%.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Natural Health Trends from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NHTC

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Natural Health Trends during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in Natural Health Trends in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Natural Health Trends in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Natural Health Trends by 14.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,592 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Natural Health Trends by 13.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 5,851 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

Natural Health Trends Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Natural Health Trends Corp., a direct-selling and e-commerce company, provides personal care, wellness, and lifestyle products under the NHT Global brand. The company offers wellness products, including liquid, encapsulated, tableted, and powder dietary and nutritional supplements, as well as vitamins and minerals; and herbal products comprising herbal supplements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Health Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Health Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.