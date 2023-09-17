Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) Stock Price Up 12.3%

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Free Report) shot up 12.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.00 and last traded at $3.94. 383,288 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 257% from the average session volume of 107,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.51.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $492.23 million, a P/E ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.95.

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Nautilus Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nautilus Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, PDS Planning Inc purchased a new position in Nautilus Biotechnology during the second quarter valued at $40,000. 35.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It develops Nautilus Platform, a proteomics platform that includes end-to-end solution comprised of instruments, consumables, and software analysis.

