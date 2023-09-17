Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) Stock Price Up 12.3%

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Free Report) shot up 12.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.00 and last traded at $3.94. 383,288 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 257% from the average session volume of 107,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.51.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Nautilus Biotechnology
Nautilus Biotechnology Stock Performance
Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Nautilus Biotechnology
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Nautilus Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nautilus Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, PDS Planning Inc purchased a new position in Nautilus Biotechnology during the second quarter valued at $40,000. 35.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Nautilus Biotechnology Company Profile
Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It develops Nautilus Platform, a proteomics platform that includes end-to-end solution comprised of instruments, consumables, and software analysis.
