NEAR Protocol Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $26.60 Million (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for about $1.12 or 0.00004197 BTC on exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion and $26.60 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded down 3.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00034884 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00026812 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00011250 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0962 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002444 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003285 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000873 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 941,671,517 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

