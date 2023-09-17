Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $140.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. 51job restated a downgrade rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Alphabet from $116.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Alphabet from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $143.89.

GOOGL stock opened at $137.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.60 and a 200-day moving average of $117.69. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $138.70.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $510,913.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,568 shares in the company, valued at $3,484,407.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 37,405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $563,319.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $510,913.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,568 shares in the company, valued at $3,484,407.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,497 shares of company stock valued at $12,785,260 over the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,919.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,628,484,000 after buying an additional 453,413,389 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,770,809,000 after buying an additional 206,300,042 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 111,197.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,036,178,000 after buying an additional 170,267,122 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,759.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,106,502,000 after buying an additional 109,870,525 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,335,063,000. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

