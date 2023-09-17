Nemak, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:NMAKF) Short Interest Update

Nemak, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:NMAKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 550,900 shares, a drop of 38.4% from the August 15th total of 894,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5,509.0 days.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Nemak, S. A. B. de C. V. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th.
Nemak, S. A. B. de C. V. develops, manufactures, and sells aluminum components for e-mobility, structure and chassis, and ICE powertrain applications to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers powertrain components, such as cylinder heads, engine blocks, transmission cases, and other ICE powertrain and auto parts; structural parts, including longitudinal members, shock towers, and subframes; and e-mobility components comprising e-drive, battery housings, and others.
