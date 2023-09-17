Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Free Report) (TSE:NTB) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Neptune Wellness Solutions Stock Down 6.2 %
NEPT opened at $5.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.48. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $4.40 and a fifty-two week high of $86.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.57 and its 200 day moving average is $14.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.98.
Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Free Report) (TSE:NTB) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($12.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($11.20) by ($0.80). Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative net margin of 130.06% and a negative return on equity of 263.45%. The firm had revenue of $10.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Neptune Wellness Solutions will post -43.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Neptune Wellness Solutions
About Neptune Wellness Solutions
Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.
