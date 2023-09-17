Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Sep 17th, 2023

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPTFree Report) (TSE:NTB) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Stock Down 6.2 %

NEPT opened at $5.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.48. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $4.40 and a fifty-two week high of $86.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.57 and its 200 day moving average is $14.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.98.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPTGet Free Report) (TSE:NTB) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($12.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($11.20) by ($0.80). Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative net margin of 130.06% and a negative return on equity of 263.45%. The firm had revenue of $10.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Neptune Wellness Solutions will post -43.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Neptune Wellness Solutions

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 26,898.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 544,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 542,815 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 14,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 257.6% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 554,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 399,362 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.44% of the company’s stock.

About Neptune Wellness Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

