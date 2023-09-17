Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Free Report) (TSE:NTB) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Stock Down 6.2 %

NEPT opened at $5.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.48. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $4.40 and a fifty-two week high of $86.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.57 and its 200 day moving average is $14.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.98.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Free Report) (TSE:NTB) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($12.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($11.20) by ($0.80). Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative net margin of 130.06% and a negative return on equity of 263.45%. The firm had revenue of $10.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Neptune Wellness Solutions will post -43.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Neptune Wellness Solutions

About Neptune Wellness Solutions

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 26,898.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 544,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 542,815 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 14,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 257.6% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 554,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 399,362 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.44% of the company’s stock.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

