Netcapital Inc. (NASDAQ:NCPLW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Netcapital Inc. (NASDAQ:NCPLW – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 36.7% from the August 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Netcapital Price Performance
Shares of Netcapital stock opened at $0.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.11. Netcapital has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.82.
Netcapital Company Profile
