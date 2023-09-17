Netcapital Inc. (NASDAQ:NCPLW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Netcapital Inc. (NASDAQ:NCPLW – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 36.7% from the August 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Netcapital Price Performance

Shares of Netcapital stock opened at $0.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.11. Netcapital has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.82.

Netcapital Company Profile

Netcapital Inc operates as a fintech company. It offers a scalable technology platform that allows private companies to raise capital online from accredited and non-accredited investors. It also provides various services, including a fully automated onboarding process; automated filing of required regulatory documents; compliance review; custom-built offering page on its portal website; third party transfer agent and custodial services; email marketing to its proprietary list of investors; rolling closes, which provide potential access to liquidity before final close date of offering; assistance with annual filings; and ongoing support services.

