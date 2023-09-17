Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Given “Sell” Rating at Benchmark

Benchmark reissued their sell rating on shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $293.00 price target on the Internet television network’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $485.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $432.91.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $396.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.90 billion, a PE ratio of 42.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $430.91 and its 200 day moving average is $384.11. Netflix has a 1 year low of $211.73 and a 1 year high of $485.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.20 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Netflix will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.07, for a total value of $221,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,346.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 943 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $424,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 421,491 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $189,670,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,377 shares of company stock worth $54,547,674 in the last quarter. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Netflix by 305,647.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,168,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,681,409,000 after buying an additional 15,163,167 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 11,985.6% during the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 7,000,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $56,700,000 after purchasing an additional 6,942,080 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,501,762,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 117,939.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,742,048 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $808,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Netflix by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,244,508 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,905,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

