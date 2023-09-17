Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) Declares Semi-annual Dividend of $0.05

Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP – Get Free Report) announced a semi-annual dividend on Monday, September 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th.

Network-1 Technologies Stock Up 7.3 %

Shares of Network-1 Technologies stock opened at $2.51 on Friday. Network-1 Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $2.60. The firm has a market cap of $59.64 million, a PE ratio of -83.67 and a beta of 0.32.

Network-1 Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Network-1 Technologies Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTIP. Clayton Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Network-1 Technologies by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 1,179,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 49,409 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Network-1 Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Network-1 Technologies by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 471,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 9,874 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Network-1 Technologies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 539,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 8,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.58% of the company’s stock.

Network-1 Technologies, Inc develops, licenses, and protects intellectual property assets. The company owns 97 patents, including the Cox patent portfolio relating to enabling technology for identifying media content on the Internet; M2M/IoT patent portfolio related to enabling technology for authenticating, provisioning, and using embedded sim technology in next generation IoT, machine-to-machine, and other mobile devices, including smartphones, tablets, and computers, as well as automobiles and drones; and HFT patent portfolio covering technologies relating to high frequency trading that addresses technological problems associated with speed and latency, and provide critical latency gains in trading systems.

Featured Articles

