Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Given New $134.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $134.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $128.13.

Neurocrine Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $112.45 on Wednesday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $89.04 and a fifty-two week high of $129.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.46.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.18. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $452.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.29 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 2,132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.39, for a total transaction of $228,955.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,913,598.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.02, for a total value of $575,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 203,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,429,228.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 2,132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.39, for a total value of $228,955.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,131 shares in the company, valued at $2,913,598.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,646 shares of company stock worth $3,238,890 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NBIX. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 195.5% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 206,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,383,000 after buying an additional 136,782 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 417,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,148,000 after purchasing an additional 117,422 shares during the period. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

