Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Bought by Bard Financial Services Inc.

Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 56,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,125 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $2,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NEM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter worth about $332,897,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Newmont by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,023,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,658,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899,139 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,394,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $443,470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862,233 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Newmont by 103.3% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,489,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Newmont by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,653,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $219,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NEM. TD Securities dropped their target price on Newmont from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Newmont from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Barclays raised Newmont from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Newmont in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Newmont from $53.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of NEM stock opened at $40.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.75. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $37.45 and a 52 week high of $60.08. The company has a market cap of $32.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.01, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.38.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.06). Newmont had a negative net margin of 6.77% and a positive return on equity of 5.74%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently -166.66%.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $463,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,039 shares in the company, valued at $11,258,364.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $219,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,251 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,177.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $463,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,258,364.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,683 shares of company stock worth $1,600,929. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.