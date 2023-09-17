Nifco (OTCMKTS:NIFCY) Rating Increased to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Nifco (OTCMKTS:NIFCY – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Nifco Stock Performance
OTCMKTS NIFCY opened at $13.65 on Wednesday. Nifco has a one year low of $13.65 and a one year high of $13.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.65 and a 200 day moving average of $13.59.
Nifco Company Profile
