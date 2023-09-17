Nifco (OTCMKTS:NIFCY) Rating Increased to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Nifco (OTCMKTS:NIFCY – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Nifco Stock Performance

OTCMKTS NIFCY opened at $13.65 on Wednesday. Nifco has a one year low of $13.65 and a one year high of $13.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.65 and a 200 day moving average of $13.59.

Get Nifco alerts:

Nifco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Nifco Inc manufactures and sells industrial plastic parts and components in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Mexico, and Europe. The company offers driver assistance systems, exterior, interiors, power train, and engine/fuel/transmission products for automobile; and products for motorcycle. It also offers household equipment, such as drawer closers, push latches, earthquake-proof latches, and door dampers; consumer electronics/office automation products that include dampers, free-stop hinges, push latches, and one-way clutches; and fashion/sport products, such as side release buckles, cord locks, and other buckles.

Receive News & Ratings for Nifco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nifco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.