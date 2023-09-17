NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at William Blair

William Blair initiated coverage on shares of NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock. William Blair also issued estimates for NV5 Global’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.60 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.19 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.78 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NVEE. Roth Mkm reiterated a buy rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of NV5 Global in a report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NV5 Global in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NV5 Global presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $124.67.

NV5 Global Price Performance

Shares of NV5 Global stock opened at $98.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.35, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.22. NV5 Global has a 12 month low of $89.30 and a 12 month high of $154.97.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.02). NV5 Global had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $222.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that NV5 Global will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Maryjo O’brien sold 3,000 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total transaction of $333,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 64,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,216,692. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NV5 Global

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVEE. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in NV5 Global by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,132,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $236,228,000 after buying an additional 32,931 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 837,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,712,000 after acquiring an additional 23,729 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of NV5 Global by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 493,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,719,000 after purchasing an additional 19,825 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of NV5 Global by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 457,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,726,000 after purchasing an additional 10,090 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NV5 Global by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 267,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,668,000 after purchasing an additional 10,976 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.93% of the company’s stock.

About NV5 Global

NV5 Global, Inc offers professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

