Oasis Network Price Reaches $0.0408 (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 17th. During the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded up 4.6% against the dollar. One Oasis Network token can now be bought for about $0.0408 or 0.00000153 BTC on major exchanges. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $266.75 million and $5.96 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,630.85 or 0.06133800 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000941 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00034884 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00026812 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00016378 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00011250 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000194 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004197 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0962 or 0.00000362 BTC.

About Oasis Network

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,542,267,493 tokens. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,542,267,493 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.04053569 USD and is down -1.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 96 active market(s) with $6,591,575.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.