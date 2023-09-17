Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:OVBC opened at $24.38 on Wednesday. Ohio Valley Banc has a 52 week low of $21.90 and a 52 week high of $31.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.54 and a 200 day moving average of $24.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.17.

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.33 million during the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 10.66%.

Ohio Valley Banc Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. This is a boost from Ohio Valley Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Ohio Valley Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.24%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc in the first quarter worth $38,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc in the first quarter worth $201,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc in the second quarter worth $219,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 12.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,129 shares of the bank’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 8.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,872 shares of the bank’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.04% of the company’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Company Profile

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

