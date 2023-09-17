Ohmyhome Limited (NASDAQ:OMH) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Ohmyhome Limited (NASDAQ:OMH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,600 shares, a decrease of 36.9% from the August 15th total of 65,900 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 188,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Ohmyhome Price Performance

Shares of OMH opened at $1.83 on Friday. Ohmyhome has a 52-week low of $1.54 and a 52-week high of $57.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.36.

Institutional Trading of Ohmyhome

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ohmyhome stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ohmyhome Limited (NASDAQ:OMH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Ohmyhome at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ohmyhome

Ohmyhome Limited operates as a data and technology-driven property technology company in Singapore and Malaysia. It offers brokerage services that allows customers to purchase, sell, rent, or lease their properties on its platform. The company also offers other property-related services, including listing and research services comprising online property listings, property transaction guides, automated electronic valuation of listed properties, and calculators; mortgage advice and financing guidance services; and legal services, such as conveyancing, legal advice, and documentation preparation services.

