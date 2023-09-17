Olympia Financial Group Inc. (OLY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.60 on September 29th

Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 19th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share by the health services provider on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 19th. This is an increase from Olympia Financial Group’s previous monthly dividend of $0.45.
Olympia Financial Group Stock Performance
TSE OLY opened at C$93.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$226.47 million, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$82.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$82.28. Olympia Financial Group has a twelve month low of C$58.00 and a twelve month high of C$98.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.17.
Olympia Financial Group Company Profile
