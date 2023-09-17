Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 11th.

Onconova Therapeutics Stock Up 4.5 %

NASDAQ:ONTX opened at $0.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.97. Onconova Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $1.49. The company has a market cap of $16.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.76.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.09. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 80.59% and a negative net margin of 9,222.57%. The company had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Onconova Therapeutics will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Onconova Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ONTX. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 140.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 321,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 188,116 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in Onconova Therapeutics by 147.0% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 46,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 27,396 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Onconova Therapeutics by 154.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 37,275 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Onconova Therapeutics by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 622,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 110,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.85% of the company’s stock.

About Onconova Therapeutics

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer in the United States. It has two clinical-stage programs, including narazaciclib, a multi-targeted kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I study for solid tumors, as well as hematological malignancies as a single agent or in combination with other anti-cancer therapies; and oral rigosertib alone or in combination with PD-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase I/IIa study for the treatment of progressive K-Ras mutated non-small cell lung cancer.

