OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Sells 677 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 29.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,646 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 677 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in Tesla by 451.9% during the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Tesla during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $274.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $255.83 and a 200 day moving average of $220.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $870.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 2.09. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $313.80.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business’s revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.13, for a total transaction of $2,552,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at $16,249,350.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.35, for a total value of $690,875.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,392,916.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.13, for a total value of $2,552,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,249,350.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,815 shares of company stock worth $14,384,135. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.43.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

