ONEOK Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:OKE)

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors acquired 10,326 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 173% compared to the typical volume of 3,785 call options.

ONEOK Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of OKE stock opened at $67.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.45 and its 200-day moving average is $63.32. The stock has a market cap of $30.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.70. ONEOK has a 52-week low of $50.50 and a 52-week high of $71.57.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 35.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ONEOK will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at ONEOK

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were issued a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 31st. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.48%.

In other ONEOK news, Director Brian L. Derksen acquired 4,900 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $291,991.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,333. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Pierce Norton purchased 24,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.96 per share, with a total value of $1,500,042.72. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,561,356.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian L. Derksen purchased 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $291,991.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,333. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Command Bank grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 401.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 211.2% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ONEOK presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.73.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

