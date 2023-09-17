Optimism (OP) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.10 Billion

Optimism (OP) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 17th. Over the last seven days, Optimism has traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Optimism token can now be purchased for approximately $1.37 or 0.00005174 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Optimism has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion and approximately $44.88 million worth of Optimism was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Optimism

Optimism launched on November 11th, 2021. Optimism’s total supply is 4,294,967,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 798,517,235 tokens. Optimism’s official message board is optimism.mirror.xyz. Optimism’s official Twitter account is @optimismfnd and its Facebook page is accessible here. Optimism’s official website is www.optimism.io.

Optimism Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Optimism (OP) is a layer-two platform on Ethereum that improves dApp scalability and accessibility using “optimistic rollups”. OP allows dApps to offload computation and data storage to a separate layer, enabling low-cost, near-instantaneous Ethereum transactions. It was introduced in 2019 and has been used to develop financial apps, social networks, games, etc. The team behind Optimism is made up of blockchain developers and researchers, including Ethan Frey and James Ray, and is funded by venture capital firms and individual investors.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Optimism directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Optimism should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Optimism using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

