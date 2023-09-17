Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Holdings Trimmed by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,321 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 49,823 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $17,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ORCL. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 843.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in Oracle in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Oracle in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $211,662,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,145,732,353 shares in the company, valued at $138,576,328,095.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.83, for a total transaction of $10,694,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 87,473 shares in the company, valued at $10,394,416.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total value of $211,662,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,145,732,353 shares in the company, valued at $138,576,328,095.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,949,837 shares of company stock worth $482,142,887. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Oracle from $84.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Oracle from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC assumed coverage on Oracle in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Oracle from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.06.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ORCL

Oracle Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $113.91 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $127.54. The firm has a market cap of $312.09 billion, a PE ratio of 33.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.28 and a 200-day moving average of $106.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 3,631.39% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.62%.

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.