Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $100.00 price target on the enterprise software provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $112.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ORCL. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $112.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Oracle from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $123.06.

Oracle Stock Up 0.2 %

Oracle stock opened at $113.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $312.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72. Oracle has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $127.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 3,631.39%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 354,837 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total transaction of $43,783,337.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,784,841.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 354,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total transaction of $43,783,337.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,784,841.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $423,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,949,837 shares of company stock valued at $482,142,887. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oracle

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $373,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2,692.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 139,380 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $16,599,000 after purchasing an additional 134,389 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,196,000. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,485,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

