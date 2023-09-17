Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.05

Shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.05 and traded as low as $3.00. Oramed Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $3.04, with a volume of 69,025 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.45 million, a P/E ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 1.76.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $0.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.70 million. Oramed Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 747.02%. On average, research analysts predict that Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oramed Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORMP. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 84.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,415 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 64,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 5,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.82% of the company’s stock.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the treatment of diabetes and for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. The company's product portfolio includes ORMD-0801 Type 2, an orally ingestible insulin capsule, which completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of individuals with diabetes; ORMD-0801, Phase 2 oral insulin capsule for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, a progressive liver diseases; and ORMD-0901, an oral glucagon-like peptide-1 capsule that has completed phase I clinical trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

