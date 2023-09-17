Orbler (ORBR) Trading 13.5% Higher Over Last Week

Orbler (ORBR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 17th. One Orbler token can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00001073 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Orbler has traded 13.5% higher against the dollar. Orbler has a total market cap of $57.99 million and $180,972.36 worth of Orbler was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Orbler

Orbler’s launch date was October 3rd, 2021. Orbler’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,333,333 tokens. Orbler’s official website is orbler.io. Orbler’s official Twitter account is @orbler1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Orbler is medium.com/@orbler.

According to CryptoCompare, “ORBLER is a real-time defense game that people all around the world can enjoy.

ORBR was created to organize the critical functions of the game into the DAO, which can function as a true meaning of governance token.”

Orbler Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbler directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbler should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orbler using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

