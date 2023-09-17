Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.
NASDAQ ONVO opened at $1.33 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.88. Organovo has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $3.40.
Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter. Organovo had a negative net margin of 4,061.12% and a negative return on equity of 97.16%. The business had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter.
Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.
