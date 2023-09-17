Orser Capital Management LLC Increases Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Orser Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 26,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,275,000 after acquiring an additional 6,665 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,422,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $276.58 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $202.05 and a 12-month high of $286.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $277.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $260.01.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

