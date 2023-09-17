Orser Capital Management LLC Purchases 965 Shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Orser Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,382 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Workiva accounts for about 6.3% of Orser Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Orser Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Workiva were worth $6,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Workiva by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,328,052 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $336,722,000 after acquiring an additional 33,593 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Workiva by 23.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,022,057 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $199,426,000 after acquiring an additional 564,500 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Workiva by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,985,617 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $166,733,000 after acquiring an additional 227,006 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Workiva by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,705,027 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $143,171,000 after acquiring an additional 46,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Workiva by 0.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,552,388 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,982,000 after acquiring an additional 11,041 shares during the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WK opened at $110.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.14 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.76 and its 200-day moving average is $98.90. Workiva Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.28 and a 52-week high of $116.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,262.59.

Workiva ( NYSE:WK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $155.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.40 million. Workiva had a negative net margin of 19.02% and a negative return on equity of 26,521.01%. Analysts expect that Workiva Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WK shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Workiva in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Workiva in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Workiva from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Workiva from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Workiva from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.75.

About Workiva

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

