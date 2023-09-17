Orser Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Orser Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Waste Management makes up approximately 2.0% of Orser Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Orser Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1,106.7% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WM has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. HSBC initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Waste Management from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total value of $27,423.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,059.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Waste Management news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $27,423.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,059.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total value of $33,343.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,455,154.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Price Performance

WM stock opened at $160.48 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.31 and a 1 year high of $173.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $161.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.37.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.03). Waste Management had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 50.36%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Further Reading

