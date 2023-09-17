Orser Capital Management LLC Sells 96 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Orser Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Orser Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $193.04 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.63 and a 1 year high of $220.96. The company has a market cap of $128.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $191.94 and its 200 day moving average is $195.43.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.03. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.46% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.07.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

